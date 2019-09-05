Services
Crawford and Moultry Funeral Home
25 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Chattahoochee, FL 32324
850-663-4224
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Jerusalem MB Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
New Jerusalem MB Church
Havana, FL
View Map
Louise Harrison Obituary
Louise Harrison

Havana - Louise Harrison, 91, transitioned Tues. Sept. 3 in Havana. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Sept. 7 at New Jerusalem MB Church, with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery, both in Havana. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Sept. 6 at the church. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Sandra Clary, Sarah Ann Harrison, Lawrence (Lillie) Harrison, Dorothy Fields; sister-in-laws: Dorothy Harrison and Letha Harrison; grandchildren (22), great grands (26) and great-great grands (4); also nieces, nephews,other relatives & friends; Goddaughters, Jacquelyn Wilson, and Bertha Barbara; Godson: Derrick Owens.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
