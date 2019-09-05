|
|
Louise Harrison
Havana - Louise Harrison, 91, transitioned Tues. Sept. 3 in Havana. Funeral service will be 1pm Sat. Sept. 7 at New Jerusalem MB Church, with burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery, both in Havana. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Sept. 6 at the church. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children: Sandra Clary, Sarah Ann Harrison, Lawrence (Lillie) Harrison, Dorothy Fields; sister-in-laws: Dorothy Harrison and Letha Harrison; grandchildren (22), great grands (26) and great-great grands (4); also nieces, nephews,other relatives & friends; Goddaughters, Jacquelyn Wilson, and Bertha Barbara; Godson: Derrick Owens.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019