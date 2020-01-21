Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Church
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
Crawfordville, FL - Mrs. Lovely Lee Gavin, 95, of Crawfordville, FL went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Olive #1 P.B. Church, Crawfordville, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong resident of Crawfordville, Mrs. Finch was a devoted homemaker who loved baking and gardening. She served as a church mother at Mt. Olive. Cherishing her love and memory are her daughter, Betty J. Slater; two granddaughters, Angel Gavin and Gwendolyn Scott; two great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
