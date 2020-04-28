Services
Lowell A. Balthaser


1935 - 2020
Lowell A. Balthaser Obituary
Lowell A. Balthaser

Tallahassee - Lowell A. Balthaser, 85, of Tallahassee, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence with his wife by his side.

A son of the late Paul and Madge Berry Balthaser, he was born in Amanda, Ohio on April 21, 1935. A graduate of FSU he was also a member of Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. He had a very successful career serving as General Manager for an automobile dealership and a general insurance agency. He later served as a salesman for a topical law reporting company and also worked for Worldcom.

A talented pool player, he earned the nickname "Lucky Lowell" from his circle of friends. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit and enjoyed FSU football, snow skiing and family cookouts.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Geraldine "Gerry" Garrett Balthaser; son, Mike Balthaser (wife, Lynn); daughter, Michelle Edgar; grandson, Spencer Balthaser (wife, Shannon); granddaughters, Nicole Jones (husband, Daniel) and Marissa Edgar; great-grandsons, Luke Balthaser and Zachary Jones; and brother, Joseph Balthaser (wife, Janet).

Due to continuing Covid-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
