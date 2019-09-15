|
Lowell Andrew Chambers, Jr
Carrabelle - Lowell Andrew Chambers,Jr, 86, long time resident of Carrabelle, passed away peacefully in Brunswick, Maine, with his family at his side. Married for 63 years to Berneice Chambers, Lowell is back again with the love of his life.
Lowell was predeceased by Berneice, his soulmate and partner into eternity. He is survived by his daughter Karen Chambers Hill and husband Tom of Harpswell, Maine, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the First Assembly of God Church at 307 3rd St. W in Carrabelle. The funeral will be held Saturday, September 21st at 11:00am, also at the First Assembly of God Church, followed by a graveside service with military honors and a reception at the church. All who loved Lowell are welcome.
Coming from a heritage of hard rock miners of Scottish descent and Cherokee Nation blood, Lowell embraced hard work and self-reliance working his grandparent's Oklahoma farm, tending to horses, and living the closing days of the American cowboy West.
A decorated combat veteran of Korea and Vietnam, he served in the US Navy and the US Air Force. Leaving home at 17 for a life at sea, Seaman Chambers was commended for heroism. While assigned to small boat rescue in Korea, Lowell climbed into a burning helicopter sinking in the Sea of Japan to help rescue the crew and passengers - later learning that he had pulled Brigadier General B.T. Spivey, Commander Japanese Defense Command, out of the wreckage.
Later assigned to an Air Force crash rescue boat at Tyndall AFB, Lowell was introduced to his soulmate, Berneice, by her little sister Rita on the docks of Carrabelle. Quickly falling in love, they went on a 17 year adventure that took them to Newfoundland, Alaska, Mississippi, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, Viet Nam, South Florida, and then home again where they spent the next 45 years living in, and loving, Carrabelle.
Working another 20 years in the tree plantations of Northwest Florida, Lowell was able to do two of the things he loved to do most - drive heavy equipment and be outdoors. Lowell loved the outdoors and spent 45 years exploring and fishing the rivers of Carrabelle.
Lowell was a deeply-loved member of the Carrabelle community and vital member of the First Assembly of God Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Church Board. Believing in inter-faith fellowship, he began a monthly ecumenical men's breakfast that continues to this day.
But Lowell's real calling was the Royal Rangers ministry and at age 30 he devoted his life to its mission to "Reach, Teach, and Keep boys for Jesus Christ". After 50 years of service, Lowell received the Lifetime Service Award, an award reserved for those who dedicated their lives to minister to Royal Rangers.
For five decades Lowell served in numerous national, regional, and local positions of leadership, mentorship, and training. In the Ranger Frontier Camping Fellowship, V-Bird was known nationally for his exceptional leather craft and specialized outdoor skills. Countless boys and men have been affected by Lowell's leadership and mentorship and countless more remember their first pocket knife, given to them by Brother Lowell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Florida District Council of the
Assemblies of God currently located at 4792 Highway 90, Marianna, Florida, with a note indicating for exclusive use in its Royal Rangers program.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019