|
|
LTC Rodney Raymond (Rod) Letchworth, USMC (Ret.)
Tallahassee - Lt. Colonel Rodney Raymond (Rod) Letchworth, U.S. Marine Corps (retired) with his wife by his side, "FLEW WEST" on February 18, 2019.
Rod was born in Greenville Florida on March 8th, 1935 to Robert A. and Jacqueline P. Letchworth. In 1941, the family moved to a 60 acre farm (across from what is now the National Cemetery) in Tallahassee, Florida. He would say, "It was a wonderful way to grow up." Rod was a graduate of Leon High School, where he lettered in track. He achieved a B.S. in Science from FSU and BS from the Naval Post graduate School Monterey CA, a Masters from George Washington University and also spent a semester at a Bible college in Columbia, SC. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma & Business Honor Society and MENSA top 2% member. After enlisting, he was Rifle Instructor at Parris Island and then became an officer (Mustang) and USMC fighter pilot. An aviator extraordinaire, he flew 289 combat missions in 11 months with the VMA 214 Black Sheep squadron at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe, Hawaii. In Vietnam he flew an A-4 Skyhawk fighter jet providing close air support for Marine and Army units. For his heroism and bravery, Rod was awarded 2 DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS MEDALS; 23 AIR MEDALS; 4 Viet Nam SERVICE MEDAL STARS; THE NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE MEDAL; Viet Nam CROSS OF GALLANTRY W. PALM; THE Viet Nam CAMPAIGN MEDAL W/DEVICE; NAVY UNIT COMMENDATION WITH GOLD STAR and LETTER OF APPRECIATION from President Johnson; NAVY COMMENDATION WITH GOLD STAR; BRONZE STAR; PISTOL EXPERT-13 AWARDS and RIFLE EXPERT-3 AWARDS.
Rod was a Renaissance man, truly a master of many fields; he was a published author of several books including "The Wakulla Volcanoes," which a local theater made a live production of the fun memories in his book. He also authored a memoir, "Surviving PTSD: A Combat Marine's Story." In 2017, he earned a Silver Medal at the US National Senior Games in Discus Throw and holds numerous Gold and Silver Medals for Discus and Shot Put Senior Games. In 21 years Rod won Gold medals in 5 different age groups.
Survivors include his loving wife, Julie; brothers, Reverend Gary W. and Larry R. Letchworth; sister, Elizabeth L. Garrett; the mother of his children, Gaile Ortgies; children, Terrie (Terry)Russel, Pattie (Gary) Neuman, Rod Jr.(Lissa)Letchworth and Chuck (Leigh)Letchworth; children thru marriage, Dr. Russell (Rue)Collins, Debi Collins, Hart (Anita)Collins; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lance G. Letchworth and previous wife, Martha Collins Letchworth.
Rod was a proud member of various community organizations and was a charter member of Lafayette Presbyterian Church. He valued his time with the Quiet Birdmen of Tallahassee, St. Andrew Society, Lions Club in NC and FL. He cherished his friends at Westminster Oaks and his church family Saint Paul's United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until noon on Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 N. Meridian Church, with the service following at noon. A Military Honors and Patriot's Farewell will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway, promptly at 3 pm. For those wishing to make memorial donation, Rod was a strong advocate for The Children's Home Society https://www.chsfl.org/donate/ St Paul's https://www.saintpaulsumc.org/give/ and for soldiers suffering from PTSD & homeless Vets donate to the Kearney Center https://kearneycenter.org/donate/
"Do not forget those who fought for our Freedom"
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019