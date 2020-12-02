Lucas Ammons
Tallahassee, FL - Lucas Ammons, 42, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee, FL. Viewing is 4-6 Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). "Luke" was a landscaper and lifelong Tallahasseean. Survivors include his wife, Latoya Ammons; children: Lamonte, Kadarrius, Kashawn, Zion, Zechariah, Zayden. Tilaysia, Ladayjiah, Kristain, Aurielle, Kayla, Zariyah, Zalaysha and Zuri; siblings: David Jr. (Karen) Patterson, Lorenzo ( O. Sylvia) Sheffield, Waymon Manor and Michael and Justin Woody, Shawndakay (Samuel) Paramore, Cartisha Robinson, Theresa Coston, Tawanna Woody and Maggie Patterson and numerous other relatives and friends.