Lucas Ammons
Lucas Ammons

Tallahassee, FL - Lucas Ammons, 42, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee, FL. Viewing is 4-6 Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). "Luke" was a landscaper and lifelong Tallahasseean. Survivors include his wife, Latoya Ammons; children: Lamonte, Kadarrius, Kashawn, Zion, Zechariah, Zayden. Tilaysia, Ladayjiah, Kristain, Aurielle, Kayla, Zariyah, Zalaysha and Zuri; siblings: David Jr. (Karen) Patterson, Lorenzo ( O. Sylvia) Sheffield, Waymon Manor and Michael and Justin Woody, Shawndakay (Samuel) Paramore, Cartisha Robinson, Theresa Coston, Tawanna Woody and Maggie Patterson and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Concord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
or

