Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Lucille G. Rowls Obituary
Lucille G. Rowls

Tallahassee, FL - Lucille Gardner Rowls, 76, passed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mrs. Rowls was a former TMH employee. Survivors include her sons, James Rowls, Jr. and Brian (Delores) Rowls; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Earnest (Ella Mae) Gardner and Felix (Mable) Gardner, Jr.; sisters, Lillie Berry and Elizabeth Dennis; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
