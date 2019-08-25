Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille McCroan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille McCroan


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille McCroan Obituary
Lucille McCroan

Tallahassee - Lucille McCroan, 83, of Tallahassee lost her long battle with progressive lung disease Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Phenix City, AL, and has lived in Tallahassee for most of her adult life. After retiring from St. Johns County School System in 1991, she and her husband returned to Tallahassee, which she always considered home.

Lucille was preceded in death 20 years by her husband, JP McCroan. She is survived by two sons Jimmy McCroan of Tallahassee and Bruce McCroan of Woodbridge, VA; and two daughters, Lynn Lanier and Cheryl Adams, both of Tallahassee, two sisters, Jane Edwards of Murphy, NC, and June Russell of Columbus, GA, 11 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren with two new great-grandchildren scheduled to arrive in October.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL. The service will also be held at Bevis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now