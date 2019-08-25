|
Lucille McCroan
Tallahassee - Lucille McCroan, 83, of Tallahassee lost her long battle with progressive lung disease Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born in Phenix City, AL, and has lived in Tallahassee for most of her adult life. After retiring from St. Johns County School System in 1991, she and her husband returned to Tallahassee, which she always considered home.
Lucille was preceded in death 20 years by her husband, JP McCroan. She is survived by two sons Jimmy McCroan of Tallahassee and Bruce McCroan of Woodbridge, VA; and two daughters, Lynn Lanier and Cheryl Adams, both of Tallahassee, two sisters, Jane Edwards of Murphy, NC, and June Russell of Columbus, GA, 11 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren with two new great-grandchildren scheduled to arrive in October.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd, Tallahassee, FL. The service will also be held at Bevis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019