Lucious Neal
Lucious Neal

Tallahassee, FL - Lucious Neal, 70, of Tallahassee and formerly of Monticello's Ashville Community passed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Graveside services are 12:00 noon Saturday in Ashville Community Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Neal family. A truck driver for over 15 years, Lucious was retired. He was fun-loving and enjoyed spending time with his family. Among his survivors are his daughter, Kokila Williams (Jermond) Fudge; brother, Lorenza Starling; sister, Patricia Starling; aunts: Mamie (Wise) Jackson, Anita (Otis) Brantley and Rachel Workman; great-aunt, Ida Mae Laster; uncles: Johnny (Shirley) and James (Amy) Parker and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
SEP
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Ashville Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
