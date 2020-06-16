Lucy G. Wright
Tallahassee, FL - Funeral services for Lucy Gadson Wright will be 12 noon Thursday on her property at 6883 Ajax Road, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is Wednesday (today) 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A more detailed notice will be in Thursday's Tallahassee Democrat.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.