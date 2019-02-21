|
Lucy M. Moore
Tallahassee, FL - Lucy Mae Moore, 90, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at Macedonia P.B. Church, with burial in Floyd Chapel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Affectionately known as "Big Sister", Lucy was a Florida State University retiree. Survivors include her children, Loadie Allen, Cynthia (Charles) Moore, Letitia, John and Clifford Davis and Anthony Anderson; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019