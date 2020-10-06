Luke David Dance
Tallahassee - Luke David Dance, 14, of Tallahassee, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Center. Because of Luke, several recipients from around the country received the gift of prolonged life through his donated organs.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M., Thursday, October 8th at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 9th at 11:00 A.M., also at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. The Rev'd Tad Boyle, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at The New Testament Bible Church Cemetery, located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 98 and Rehwinkel Road in Wakulla County. Due to current circumstances, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Visit https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Luke-Dance/#!/PhotosVideos
to view the service at its scheduled time.
Luke was native of Ft. Myers and moved to Tallahassee in 2007. The family moved to Wakulla County in 2014, where Luke attended Wakulla Middle School, before moving back to Tallahassee last year. He was currently a student at Cobb Middle School. He had a natural aptitude for welding, enjoyed four wheeling, fishing, soccer and was a video game fanatic.
Survivors include his momma, Nancy Jimenez Dance and his father, Will Dance, both of Tallahassee; three sisters, Thalia Dance and Sophia Dance, both of Tallahassee and Victoria Chapman (Hunter) of Wakulla County; his brother, Jeffrey Dance of Tallahassee; his maternal grandparents, Naomi Jimenez of Tallahassee and Luis Jimenez (Sandra) of Savannah, GA; and his paternal grandfather, Dr. Donnie Dance of Tallahassee. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, as well as two special nephews, Bentley and Greyson.
Above all, Luke loved his Momma and the Lord!
