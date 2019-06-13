|
Lula Gray "Puggy" Fallin
Tallahassee - Lula Gray "Puggy" (Felkel) Fallin, passed away peacefully at the Margaret A. Dozier Hospice House on May 23, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on February 2, 1942 and was then adopted by James and Lula Felkel of Tallahassee. She graduated from Leon High School and worked for the State of Florida, Department of Education, until she retired.
Grandchildren were Puggy's joy over the years, both her biological and adopted ones. She delighted in their visits, phone calls, and cards. Poodles were her other love, as she was always known to have a devoted one by her side. Puggy also brought joy to others through her rare gift of addressing a complete stranger and becoming immediately interested and acquainted with them. They responded in kind to her disarming smile and genuine approach. A trip to the grocery store or pharmacy usually netted a surprising amount of employees with whom she had fostered friendships. She was kind and generous to all who were blessed to be a part of her life.
Puggy's personal life was plagued with many physical challenges. She always met these with a resolve to get better, until recently. Her body could fight no more and she simply said with a clear and defining voice, "Enough."
She leaves behind her son, Jimmy Russ; two granddaughters, Kayla and Harley Russ; and her canine companion, Dinah. Puggy was predeceased in death by her parents, James and Lula P. Felkel; stepmother, Treacer P. Felkel; her sister, Jimmie Kay "Poppy" Felkel; and her beloved cousin, James "Sonny" Peacock.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lafayette Presbyterian Church, 4220 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 13, 2019