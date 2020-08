Lula Mae TaylorTallahassee, FL - Lula Mae Tucker Taylor, 84, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Taylor was the widow of Sam Taylor, who passed in 2016, and a retired cafeteria employee at the Florida DHSMV. She enjoyed fishing, dancing and shopping.Survivors include her sons: Donald (Tereatha) and Rollin (Susie) Williams, Steven (Deborah) Taylor; daughters: Linda Taylor (Joseph T.) Kinlaw, Connie Hall, Francine (Larry) Butler, Karen Taylor and Evelyn (Phillip) Hannah; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers: Earnest and Joseph Tucker and Elder Lewis (Helena) Anderson; sisters: Francis (Leo) Smith, Annie Mae Gavin, Gloria (James) Woody, Bobbie (Charles) Walden, Jenita (Fred) Dukes and Johnnie Mae Tucker and numerous other relatives and friends.