Lynda Darnell
Lynda Cawthon Darnell, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, in Peachtree City, Ga, with family members by her side. Mrs. Darnell was 82.
A native of Chipley, Fl, she was co-Valedictorian of the 1956 Class of Chipley High School. She was a graduate of Florida State University, where she majored in education and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Mrs. Darnell taught for many years in the city's public school system and was active in community activities, especially as a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Ed Wynn Sunday School Class.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend to all who knew her.
Mrs. Darnell is survived by her husband of 61 years, William Dix Darnell; a daughter, Allison Darnell Shad (Tommy); a granddaughter, Ashley Shad Yeager (Grant); and a grandson, Allen Shad. She was predeceased by her son, William Douglas Darnell; her sister, Mary Fenn Cawthon; her brother, Allen Corbin Cawthon 111; and her parents, Allen Corbin Cawthon Jr. and Etta Powell Cawthon.
Beggs Funeral Home on Apalachee Parkway is in charge of the funeral arrangements. A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, May 26, at Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee. Memorial contributions may be made to the or Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, Ga. 30253.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 23 to May 25, 2020