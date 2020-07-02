1/1
Lyndon F. Rodgers
Lyndon F. Rodgers

Tallahassee, FL - Lyndon Fritz Rodgers, 56, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A native of Riviera Beach, FL, Lyndon was a 1981 graduate of Palm Beach Gardens High School. He earned his Bachelor's degree at FAMU and his Master's at FSU. He was a Correctional Officer (Sergeant) with the Florida Department of Corrections, assigned to Jefferson Correctional Institution. Lyndon also was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Cherishing his love are his mother, Doris Green Rodgers; sisters, Tammy (Ralph) Franklin and Cassandra (Joseph) Kiser; and numerous other relatives and friends. Lyndon's father, William Rodgers, preceded him in death. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is in charge of local services and Brown Funeral Home of Lantana (561-533-5256) is handling the South Florida services.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
