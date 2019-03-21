|
Lyndon Harris, Sr.
Tallahassee, FL - Lyndon Dewayne Harris, Sr., 54, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Tillman of Tallahassee Chapel. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. One who dearly loved his family, Wayne was a devoted Seminole fan and an avid fisherman. Cherishing beautiful memories are his son, Lyndon (Tashara West) Harris, Jr.; mother, Louise Harris; father, Theodore Harris; siblings: Mae Francis, Herman (Mildred), Gazelle, Kenneth, Kelvin, Carolyn, Calvin (Stephanie) and Lisa Harris and Tammie Styles; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019