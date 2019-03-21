Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyndon Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyndon Harris Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lyndon Harris Sr. Obituary
Lyndon Harris, Sr.

Tallahassee, FL - Lyndon Dewayne Harris, Sr., 54, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Tillman of Tallahassee Chapel. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. One who dearly loved his family, Wayne was a devoted Seminole fan and an avid fisherman. Cherishing beautiful memories are his son, Lyndon (Tashara West) Harris, Jr.; mother, Louise Harris; father, Theodore Harris; siblings: Mae Francis, Herman (Mildred), Gazelle, Kenneth, Kelvin, Carolyn, Calvin (Stephanie) and Lisa Harris and Tammie Styles; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now