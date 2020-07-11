1/1
Lynn Brady
Lynn Brady

Lloyd - Lynn Brady, 67, of Lloyd, Florida, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born July 23, 1952, in Peckville, Pennsylvania, the second child of Francis (Frank) and Janice Vallella. Lynn is survived by Larry, her beloved husband of 47 years, daughter Erin Collins (Jerry) Crawfordville, son Dr. Chad Brady, Monroe, Louisiana and cherished 3-year old grandson, Jackson Collins. She is also survived by older sister Diane Whitfield (Abe) Perry, Fl., younger brother Mark Vallella (Barbara) Orlando, and their children. Lynn was predeceased by her parents and a niece, Christine Vallella.

After attending Florida State University, Lynn managed mortgages at Capital City Bank for many years and was currently working for Florida Housing Finance Corporation. She would always say how much she loved her co-workers and how lucky she was.

Outside of working hours, Lynn was totally absorbed in planning and caring for her family, both two and four legged. Her pets lived long, pain free lives. When her father's health declined, she enabled him to live independently, by arranging and providing for his medical, emotional and daily living needs while working full-time, raising two children and keeping her own family secure.

Lynn was an extremely loyal, generous person who took care of those within her extended family circle. She never missed planning or attending family gatherings, always preparing the largest quantities and best food! She put the needs of others ahead of her own, never missing a chance to babysit, solve a complex problem or arrange a celebration. She was a master shopper who always found bargains. Lynn loved going to the movies and sharing popcorn and candy in a bag she brought from home.

She will be missed.

The family is being assisted by James Sircy with a memorial service forthcoming.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
