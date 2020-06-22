Lynn Williams
Tallahassee - Lynn Marie Young Williams, 74, of Tallahassee, was called back to the Lord to begin the next step of her eternal journey on June 16, 2020. Lynn was born in Deland, FL, on September 23, 1945, the eldest child of Herbert Paul and Shirley Young. Her father's service in the United States Navy saw the family relocate to several cities in Florida, Connecticut, and Rhode Island before settling in Leesburg, Florida, where Lynn started elementary school. After graduating from Leesburg High School in 1964, Lynn married and went on to raise a family.
Lynn's lifelong interests included reading, gardening and her pets, especially her dachshund Casey who she affectionately called "Boy." After retiring from the Agency for Health Care Administration in 2007, she devoted her time to her grandchildren, Nicolas and Analise Fonseca, active membership in her church, Thrive MCC (formerly Gentle Shepherd MCC), and following all things FSU athletics.
Even through declining health and a journey through Alzheimer's disease, Lynn endeared herself to many. The family would like to express gratitude for her many caregivers at Brookdale Hermitage Boulevard and Seven Hills Health and Rehabilitation in Tallahassee, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father Herbert Paul Young and her brother Herbert Paul Young Jr. She is survived by her mother Shirley Young, Leesburg, FL, and her three daughters: Jacquelyn Williams, Tallahassee; Jenifer Fonseca (Frank), Tallahassee; Leslie Williams, West Jordan, UT. She is also survived by her brother John Young (Doris), Paisley, FL, and her sister Bonnie Young, Nashville, TN.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, and interment will take place on June 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL following a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.