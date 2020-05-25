|
|
Mabel Usher Redding
Tallahassee - Mabel Usher Redding, 96, of Tallahassee, peacefully passed away during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 23, 2020, while at Brookdale Senior Living Centre Pointe.
Born in Bennettsville, South Carolina on January 24, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John and Lena Lucy Usher. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Harris Watson "Jellybean" Redding; children, Jacqueline R. Clark, Johnny "Jellybean, Jr." Redding and Nancy R. Curry; and siblings, Myra Usher Moore, Edwin Harold Usher, Ned M. Usher, Waldo Usher and Sara Usher. A member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Mabel was very active in the WMU, serving as secretary, as well as being active in the Card Ministry. For the last several years, she had been attending Chapel Hill Baptist Church.
Leaving behind to miss her and carry on her legacy are daughters, Catherine Patterson and Lena Burnett (husband, Danny); grandchildren, Glenn Clark, Jr., Shannon Clark Brown, David Clark, Keith Patterson, Brittany Patterson, Sheila Dukes, and Samantha Curry; nine great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 concerns, a private family graveside will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Chapel Hill Baptist Church, Big Bend Hospice or to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 25 to May 31, 2020