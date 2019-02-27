|
|
Mable Jeanette Lawson Miller
Quincy - Mable Jeanette Lawson Miller passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, under the care of the compassionate team at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee. She was born February 16, 1922 to Daniel and Julia Lawson in Donalsonville, Georgia. As a youth her family moved to Tallahassee where she attended Leon High School, graduating in the class of 1941-42. Mable and her late husband, Willie Cecil Miller, were married in excess of 50 years, traveling the world together during his 30 year military career. She retired from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Division of Licensing after more than 25 years. Her legacies were a devotion to family and God, integrity, an unmatched candor, a strong work ethic, a charming sense of humor and a joy of laughter. She shared her creativity, cooking and home making skills not only with her children but with her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her diverse network of friends. As the family matriarch, she survived her siblings, H.C. Lawson, Obelia Daniels, O.Z. Lawson, Monett Moss, J.L. Lawson and her son, Lt. Col. Danny C. Miller. She is survived by her son, James B. Miller of Quincy and daughter, Mary and son-in-law Idwal Hugh Owen, III of Jacksonville, FL; grandsons, Stephen Bivins, Bryan Miller; granddaughters, Amber Miller, Ashley Miller; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Hovis, Alex Miller and Logan Bivins.
Visitation will be held at Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson Street in Quincy from 5-7:00 pm on February 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on March 1, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church, 306 N. Madison Street in Quincy, FL followed by interment in Corinth Cemetery, Iron City, Georgia at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee or First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019