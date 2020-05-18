Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Tallahassee Memory Gardens
Macarlos Johnson Obituary
Macarlos Johnson

Tallahassee, FL - Macarlos Delvondald Johnson, 43, passed on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday in Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Quincy native, Macarlos was a 1995 graduate of Godby High School. Mr. Johnson was an HVAC mechanic. Survivors include his son, Deion McKenzie Johnson; mother, Annie Rose Hall Johnson; siblings: his twin, Larcarlos (Monica), Bobby, Joe Lee Jr. (Mona), Van Sr., Cynthia, Melvin, Barbara (Earnest Bostick, Sr.), Vincent (Patricia) and Quinte (Charsie) Johnson, Roy Collins, Wanda Parker and Debra (Leonard) Martin and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 18 to May 20, 2020
