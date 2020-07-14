Mack BenjaminMonticello, FL - Mack Benjamin, 66, of Monticello passed on Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Memorial M.B. Church. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 7/21, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Memorial. He was a 1972 Jefferson County High graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. An Accounting graduate of FAMU, he retired from the Florida Dept. of Children and Families. Survivors include his daughter, Rosalind B. (Vincent) Chambers; sons: Mathius Mack (Shontreece McIntyre) and Marcus Matthew Benjamin; grandchildren: Asia, Delvin and Elijah Chambers and Kamari Benjamin; siblings: Lucinda, Nancy and Willie (Sheron) Benjamin; his former wife and mother of his children, Vanessa Gilley Benjamin; and a host of other relatives and friends.