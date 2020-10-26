Mack Edward Johnson Sr.
Tallahassee - On Friday, October 23, 2020, Mack Edward Johnson Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 94. Mack was born on July 26, 1926 in Tallahassee, Florida to Woodrum (Woody) and Aileen (McGaughey) Johnson. Mack attended Leon High School, but could often be found selling peanuts to State Legislators at the Capitol building. In 1944 Mack enlisted to serve in World War II along with his brothers Wilfred, Frank, and Irvin Johnson. After serving in the Pacific Theater, Mack came home to Tallahassee where he met his lifelong friend and soulmate, Bernice Carraway Johnson. Mack and Bernice were married on May 1, 1947 and instituted a lifelong commitment to their marriage vows to have and to hold each other, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, for forever and always. After 73 years of marriage, not only were Mack and Bernice truly still in love, but they also still liked each other. After many years in Tallahassee, Mack and Bernice moved with their children to the "Forgotten Coast" in Panacea, Florida. Mack established a business on Highway-98 where he served the local community for years. In addition to his business on Highway-98, Mack held several jobs in the Tallahassee and Wakulla county areas including service as a Taxi Driver for Florida State University School for Women, automotive jobs, Johnson's Sand Company, and a school bus driver. One of his fondest memories in life was when he drove a senior class at Sopchoppy High School to New York City - many of these students were in attendance at his 90th birthday party where they shared precious stories with his children. He eventually retired after several years working for the City of Tallahassee.
Mack loved his God, country, and family more than anything. He had piercing blue eyes that captured the attention of all those around him and a contagious spirit and smile. He was a man with a gentle soul who loved to feed the squirrels in his yard and loved his many pets including Festus, Booger, and Blue. He enjoyed camping in the Appalachian Mountains and at St. Andrews State Park in Panama City, Florida; serving as a member at Towne East Baptist Church; and traveling to Disney World. He and his wife brought their children down to camp during the park's first years of operation. Mack could often be found teaching grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to ride a bike, helping Bernice trim greens for dinner, honoring his fellow veterans on patriotic holidays, and participating in civil discourse and debate. He and his wife spent years celebrating the lives of their children and grandchildren as they attended numerous graduation ceremonies, band concerts, baseball games, and other school and college activities. As a father to five daughters, he always reminded them not to "pick their dresses when they were too ripe (short)." He was affectionately called "pawpaw," and "Mr. Mack," and truly lived the Lord's direction to "Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind…and the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself" (Matthew 22:37-39). He was truly a man like no other.
Mack is preceded in death by his mother and father, Woodrum and Aileen Johnson; his loving brothers and sisters, Tobie, Marvin, Florrie (Roberts), Wilfred, Leila (Barnes), Irvin, and Frank Johnson; and his caring granddaughter, Jessica Spears. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Carraway Johnson; his sister Evelyn (Johnson) Appleby; his children, Shirley Curles (Jody), Eddie Johnson (Linda), Mildred Seay (Marlin), Virginia Spears, Brenda Johnson, and Kay Hankins (Jim); his grandchildren Joey Curles, Andy Curles, Chris Curles, Bo Johnson, Michael Johnson, Mark Johnson, Marlin Seay, Mack Seay, Amelia Johnson, Danny Hobbs, Brandon Hobbs, Blake Hobbs, Joella Strickland, Lori Heckle, and Danna Cousins; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he was still blessed with sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, and many nephews and nieces who were all loving and caring to the end.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, and home health care workers that have cared for Mack over the last few years, especially Dr. Michael Forsthoefel who was not only his doctor, but also his friend. They would also like to extend their appreciation to the many family members and friends who have supported them during this difficult time.
A celebration of Mack's life will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Per COVID-19 regulations in Leon County, the family will respect social distancing and face mask requirements. In addition, the service will be outside with Military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, Lighthouse Children's Home, the Kearney Center, or, as Mack would say, "just be kind to someone today."