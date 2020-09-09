1/1
Mack H. McBride
Tallahassee, FL - Mack Henderson McBride, 83, of Tallahassee passed at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Services are 7:00 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Brundidge, AL, he had worked in the lumber, cemetery and farming businesses many years before becoming a roofer. His parents, Love and Arthur Mae Jackson McBride and his only sibling, John Lewis McBride preceded him in death. Mack is survived by his companion of 53 years, Mary Katherine Lane; stepson, James H. Lane and goddaughter, Evette Lane and several other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
07:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
