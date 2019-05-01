Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Madge Pennington Obituary
Madge Pennington

Tallahassee - Madge Strickland Pennington, 89, of Tallahassee, passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born in Waycross, Georgia on April 28, 1930 to John Steven Strickland and Sally Mae Becton Strickland.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Carl Rufus Pennington Jr.; her sister, Oveida Hague; her sons, Richard Wilson (Robin), Rufus Pennington (Cristina), Mark Pennington, Mary Pennington; Grandchildren; Lane Foreman (Oliver), Suzanne Solomon (Matt), Matt Pennington (Joanna), Lee Pennington, Nathan Pennington, and Ashley Pennington and three Greatgrandchildren.

Madge was preceded in death by three brothers: A.J. Strickland, Walter Strickland, Woodrow Strickland; five sisters; Nadine Tison, Elizabeth Maxwell, Janie Hague, Polly Herring, Irene Smith and Grandson Richard "Bo" Wilson.

A memorial service for Madge will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2pm at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Big Bend Hospice at 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Fl. 32308
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 1, 2019
