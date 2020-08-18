1/1
Mae Bell (Robinson) Carr
Mae Bell Carr (Robinson)

Mae Bell Carr (Robinson) was born in Tallahassee, Florida on October 15,1927 to the late Emma (Johnson) and Aaron Robinson. Mae Bell resided in Tallahassee for over 85 years before moving to California. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Annie Bee Williams and her former spouse Clarence Carr. She passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Davis, California at the home of her daughter Bobbie Bolden.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Tallahassee at Strong and Jones Funeral Home from 10:00am until 6:00pm. An intimate graveside service will be held at Noon on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a larger virtual tribute will take place in September in order for people from near and far to participate. For more information regarding the virtual tribute, email mwbetterprojects@gmail.com.

Mae Bell will be fondly remembered by her daughter Bobbie and (Barry) Bolden of Davis, CA; granddaughters Melissa Wynn of San Jose, CA; Tiza and (Kevin) Riley of Van Nuys, CA; Bethany Bolden of Sacramento, CA; grandsons Lance (Teresa) Bolden of Roseville, CA; Chris Wynn of Tokyo, Japan; along with five loving great-grandchildren and several cousins. Mae Bell will also be forever remembered by her numerous extended family members - children that she cared for over the years and many dear friends.

Ms. Mae Bell Carr was an extraordinary woman, the lives she has touched are many. For over 30 years, Mae Bell was a dedicated employee at W. T. Edwards and Sunland Hospitals. In addition, she was a seamstress, upholsterer, and woodworker, and home child care provider.Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Christian Academy at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Florida.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
