Mae Eva JohnsonMonticello, FL - Mae Eva Johnson, 77, of Monticello's St. Phillip Community passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Phillip AME Church Cemetery, Monticello, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mrs. Johnson was a professional and excellent cook. She had cooked at the Jefferson County Kennel Club, FSU and various State agencies. She was a member of St. Phillip AME, Sons and Daughters of Joshua and the Order of Eastern Star. Cherishing her love are her son, Silas (Wanda) Lewis, Jr.; daughters: Yasmin (Paul) Fishburn, Yolanda Lewis, Shabrina (Eddie Charles) Mack, Shanina (Alexander) Hines and Shatavia Roberts; caregiver, Crystal Bythewood; best friend, Maggie Belle Huggins; seven grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.