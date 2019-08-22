Services
Mae Francis Strickland McKamey


1934 - 2019
Mae Francis Strickland McKamey
Mae Francis Strickland McKamey

Havana - Mae Francis Strickland McKamey, 85, of Tallahassee, FL passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).

Mae Francis Strickland McKamey was born June 16, 1934 in Concord, FL (Coon Bottom) to the late James Bennett Strickland, and the late Jewel Kathryn Strickland. She was raised in Gadsden County, but lived in many places mostly in Florida since becoming an adult. Her nick name since childhood was "Nooger" given to her by her Dad.

She is survived by her two step children Linda Ray and Johnny Ray. She has seven nieces and ten nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael McKamey and two brothers James Willie Strickland and Robert Lee Strickland. Three sisters Helen Laverne Strickland Livingston, Laura Ann Strickland McArthur and Betty Jo Strickland Butler.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
