|
|
Mae Holmes
Quincy - Mae V. Holmes, 85, of Quincy, passed away on February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carol J. "C.J." Holmes in 2014 and daughter, Linda Holmes in 2012.
Mae had lived in Quincy for 28 years and was a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Holmes of Deland and Kenneth Holmes of Quincy.
A visitation will be held from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12th in the Parish Hall of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Quincy with the Rosary said at 6:00 PM. The Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday in the sanctuary of St. Thomas. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020