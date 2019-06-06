Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Travelers' Rest M.B. Church
St. Petersburg, FL

Tallahassee, FL - Dr. Mae O. Clemons, 72, of Tallahassee, FL passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Travelers' Rest M.B. Church, St. Petersburg, FL, with Smith Funeral Home directing. Locally, TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. Dr. Clemons grew up in Monticello, FL, graduating from Howard Academy High School. She later graduated from Gibbs Junior College, St. Petersburg, and Florida A&M University with her undergraduate and Master's degrees, and Florida State University earning her Ph.D. in English Education. Dr. Clemons was an esteemed educator and administrator, holding executive-level positions at Florida's Departments of Education and Corrections. She was the author of Florida's Forgotten Legacy: Segregated Black Secondary Schools. She was a loyal member of Travelers' Rest and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Cherishing her love are her devoted sister, Carrie (Fred) Hames; caring brothers, William (Norma) Burman and Jerry Burman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
