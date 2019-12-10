Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
Burial
Following Services
Southside Cemetery
Tallahassee, FL - Maggie Clary Dillard, 69, a well-known musician, passed on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Dillard was a Leon County School Crossing guard and a retired FSU Building Services employee. She was a renowned singer, pianist and recording artist. Survivors include her children: Lavetria and Tawana Mills and Pamela Clary; siblings: John, Robert, Tommy (Bennie), Rev. Norman (Joyce) and Casey Clary; 10 grand and 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
