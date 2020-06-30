Malik Q. MinnisTallahassee, FL - Malik Quinlyn Alexander Minnis, 21, of Tallahassee FL passed on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Cherishing his love are his loving parents, Johari Palmer and Joaquin Minnis, Sr.; girlfriend, Anaysia Williams; sisters: LaToya Evans, Destiny and Iy'Sis Minnis and Kaedeja Spencer; brothers: Ja'Mari, Jacobie, Joaquin Jr. and Jordan Minnis, Dalvin, James and Javaris Young and Ken'Tre Horton; aunts: Cynthia Holston and Natasha (Brandon) Williams; uncle, Hershel (Tanica) Minnis, Jr.; grandparents: Estella Minnis, Herschel Minnis, Sr. and Cora Salters; and a host of other family and friends.