Tallahassee, FL - Malik Quinlyn Alexander Minnis, 21, of Tallahassee FL passed on Friday, June 26, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Cherishing his love are his loving parents, Johari Palmer and Joaquin Minnis, Sr.; girlfriend, Anaysia Williams; sisters: LaToya Evans, Destiny and Iy'Sis Minnis and Kaedeja Spencer; brothers: Ja'Mari, Jacobie, Joaquin Jr. and Jordan Minnis, Dalvin, James and Javaris Young and Ken'Tre Horton; aunts: Cynthia Holston and Natasha (Brandon) Williams; uncle, Hershel (Tanica) Minnis, Jr.; grandparents: Estella Minnis, Herschel Minnis, Sr. and Cora Salters; and a host of other family and friends.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
