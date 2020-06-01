Malik S. JacksonTallahassee, FL - Malik Shakur "Lik Lik" Jackson, 21, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Bonnie Hill Cemetery, 2853 Lincoln Drive, Chattahoochee, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Malik attended the public schools of Leon County. He was a hard worker, often working multiple jobs simultaneously. Most recently, he was employed at Five Guys Burgers & Fries. Malik's love and memory will live forever in the hearts of his father, Antonio Brown, Sr.; mother, Jennifer Brown; girlfriend, Rose Bordenabe; brothers: Antonio Jr., Aromonie and Kysen Brown and Jadai Jackson and one who was like a brother, Jaheim Nixon; sisters: Jennaviyah Jackson, Kyia, Shelby and Kiarah Brown; grandparents: Linda Jackson, Homer Jackson, Elder Shirley Brown, Minister Horace (Elder Vera) Brown; great-grandparents: Perliess Murray and Elder Ruthie Lee McWhite; aunt, Abigail (Dwayne Ash) Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.