Mamie Jones



Havana, FL - Ms. Mamie Jones, 96 years of age, departed this life on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Havana, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two son, Wendell Mayo (Debra), Quincy, FL, Alfred Mayo (Alma), Hainesville, GA, two daughters, Sharon Ross, Tallahassee, FL, Janice Britt (Maurice), Havana, FL, 1 sister, Martha Armstead, Quincy, FL, 9 grands; 20 great-grands; 7 great great-grands. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6 pm, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, Florida. A celebration of life will be 10:00am, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Smith Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Jones family.









