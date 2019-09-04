Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
Marcia Ann Spell Rentz Winskas


1936 - 2019
Marcia Ann Spell Rentz Winskas Obituary
Marcia Ann Spell Rentz Winskas

- - Marcia Ann Spell Rentz Winskas, 83, born and raised in Evans County Georgia, long time resident of Gadsden and Wakulla counties, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 31, 2019. Retired nurse from Florida State Hospital, Marcia had a passion for gardening, reading, travel and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew Winskas, daughters, Nancy Rentz (Paul Herbst); Elaine Gary (Don Gary); Susan Laird; Beth Moseley (Ricky Moseley); Mary Ann Chaffin; and son Bobby Rentz; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; half-sister Sandy Farrer; step-daughter Andrea Mekeel; step-son, Andrew Winskas and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcia was preceded in death by husband, Ray Rentz; sister, Gloria Eason; parents, Silas Jonas and Peal Lizzy Spell and stepfather, O. H. Jenkins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jim Nalls officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. Visitation with family and friends will begin two hours prior to services at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery in Quincy, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019
