Marcia PolischuckTallahassee - Marcia Ann (Thompson) Polischuck, 69, of Tallahassee, Florida, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by family on June 21, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.Marcia was born August 9, 1950 in Evansville, Indiana, to Cleatis and E. Jean (Stilwell) Thompson, who both passed away when Marcia was young. She was doted on as the youngest of five children. Marcia was very social and active in school and church. She graduated from Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville and attended Ohio State University.Marcia met Christopher Polischuck in Columbus, Ohio in early 1983, and they were married eight months later. She is survived by her husband of 36 years and three children: Elizabeth (Zach) Nowak, Robert (Emily) Polischuck, and Leanne Montgomery, as well as sister Linda Thompson, brother Bruce (Pam) Thompson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by sisters Peggy Thompson and Pat (Thompson) Nichols. Family was exceedingly important to Marcia, and she cherished any time the family gathered.After several years of serving alongside her husband in ministry in the United Methodist Church, Marcia and Chris became involved at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, where Marcia enjoyed singing in the choir, praying and studying scripture with other women, and serving those in need. Marcia will be remembered for her great kindness, sense of humor, and unconditional love. She was a great friend, and never missed the chance to catch up with someone, listen to their cares, and give them more than a few encouraging words, jokes, and Godly wisdom. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.The Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Tallahassee, Florida. Culley's Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Though Marcia loved flowers, memorials may be made to the Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, to whom the family is indebted for providing Marcia excellent and compassionate care.