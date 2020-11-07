Marcia Ziegler Whittenberger
Tallahassee - Marcia Ziegler Whittenberger died at YourLife Senior Care of Tallahassee on November 5, 2020 from complications of cirrhosis of the liver (diagnosed in 2020) and cerebellar atrophy (diagnosed in 2019). Consistent with her wishes, the family has donated her body to the United Tissue Network, an organization devoted to medical research, training, and education.
Since her college days, Marcia had been known as "Marci" to most of her family and friends. Marci lived a full and active life, of which approximately 42 years was spent in Tallahassee, Florida, the city she loved.
Marci was born on October 25, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri to Eileen and Harry Ziegler, now both deceased. She lived only four years in Alton, Illinois, and then the family moved to Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. She and her younger sister Sharon lived in a house on the bay and sometimes enjoyed swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. Throughout her K-12 years Marci was an outstanding student. She won many awards for her science projects and advanced to the International Science Fair in Texas in 1969. She also excelled in music, playing both flute and piano. She particularly enjoyed participating in the high school band - The Band of Gold. She graduated from Largo High School.
Marci attended undergraduate school at The Florida State University from 1969 to 1973, majored in psychology, and acquired her bachelor of science degree. She played flute in the Marching Chiefs. Thereafter, she studied school and community psychology, also at FSU, and received her Ph.D. in 1983.
After receiving her license to practice psychology, Marci had a long and fruitful professional career. She worked in private practice, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of children with developmental disabilities and autism spectrum disorders. She also counseled families and adults. She finished her career at Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia. She was well loved and appreciated by her clients and well respected by her peers in psychology.
Marci married Gary Whittenberger on August 2, 1975 at Taylor Park in Largo, Florida. They had one child, Amy Whittenberger, who now lives in Los Angeles, California. Just before the Covid outbreak and before entering the memory care facility Marci first met her granddaughter Arielle, just five months old, which was a joyful experience for her. Gary and Marci had been happily married for 45 years at the time of her death.
Marci was a very sociable person. She enjoyed going to entertainment and sporting events, traveling, talking, hugging, laughing, and having lunches with her girlfriends. She was known as a sweet, caring, and yet assertive person by those who knew her. Family was special to her. She loved her daughter Amy as much as any mother can and supported her husband Gary in all his endeavors. Marci was also a feminist, freethinker, environmentalist, and progressive Democrat. She belonged to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tallahassee and attended Freethinkers' Forum there on a regular basis. She held various offices on the board of the Center for Inquiry-Tallahassee. Marci "fought the good fight," surviving breast and kidney cancer five times, but her struggles with these illnesses may have contributed to her later demise. Marci's favorite places in the world were Yosemite National Park and the Gulf of Mexico.
Marci is survived by her husband Gary, daughter Amy, son-in-law Krishnamoorthy K Padmanabhan ("KP"), granddaughter Arielle, sister Sharon, half-sisters Sandy and Betty, half-brother Harry Jr., niece Lura, cousins Rebekah and Noah, and numerous friends, including Chris and Steve, Marilyn and Warren, Elaine and Richard, Brenda and Dave, Donna and Scott, Marcia, Coleen, Shala, colleagues, and many others too numerous to list here.
In lieu of flowers and other tokens of sympathy, the family requests that donations be sent to The American Cancer Society
, Planned Parenthood, and/or Compassion and Choices. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced in the future.
Marci lived her life to the fullest everyday and she will be sorely missed.