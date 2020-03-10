|
|
Marcus Jackson
Tallahassee - Marcus Lavell Jackson of Tallahassee, Florida, transitioned on February 26, 2020. He was born in Tallahassee to Roy C and Shenezia Jackson on December 10, 1974. He graduated from Rickards High School and worked in banking for many years.
Marcus leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Tiesha Parker Jackson; his parents, Roy C and Shenezia Jackson; one sister, Natalie Robertson (Dell); two, nephews Trévin Robertson and Joshua Robertson; his grandmother, Pearlee Jackson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shenika Yvette Jackson along with his beloved fur baby Rex.
A celebration of life will be held for Marcus at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bethelonia A.M.E. Church, 8437 N. Meridian Road.
Viewing/Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.
Strong and Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Jackson family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020