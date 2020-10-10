Margaret Ann Chapman passed away peacefully at Centre Pointe Health on October 8, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida at the age of 87.
Margaret is survived by sons, James Chapman (Allison), Charles Chapman (Beverly), John Chapman; daughter, Lisa Graganella (James); grandchildren, Nicole Kelly (Ryan), Nicholas Graganella (Shelby) and great grandson, Colton Kelly.
Margaret was born on February 5, 1933 in Miami, Florida. She is the daughter of Albert B. Bradley and Dorothy Floyd. She married Lieutenant Colonel Charles Thomas Chapman on New Year's Eve in 1954 and was a military wife for over 32 years.
Not only did Margaret raise four children while her husband was deployed in Korea and Vietnam, but she volunteered at the local hospital, her childrens' schools, and also worked her way up in the corporate world with MotherCare Inc. Known as Marge to her family and friends, she broke through the glass ceiling as a working woman in the 1970's and was a force to be reckoned with.
The visitation will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00PM at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road. The memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:00 am at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home on Timberlane Road. Dean Inserra from City Church Tallahassee will officiate the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Margaret's life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required and there is a limit of 50 persons maximum.
Donations in honor of Margaret as a breast cancer survivor are welcome to be made to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital's Cards For a Cure https://www.tmh.org/giving/cards-for-a-cure