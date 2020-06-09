Margaret Benton Thrash
Tallahassee - Margaret Benton Thrash, 97, of Tallahassee, passed away May 28, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center.
Margaret was born on August 19, 1922 in Blountstown, FL to Oliver L. Benton and Mamie Moody Benton. She was one of seven children. Although she was born in Blountstown, she was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and graduate of Leon High School. She retired from the City of Tallahassee after over 30 years of employment. Margaret's greatest pleasures were cooking, baking cakes and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeri Ann MacDonald of Tallahassee; brother, Richard "Dick" Benton of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, John L. MacDonald of Tallahassee and Keli Ann Nivens of Ft. Walton and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Grace Davenport of Ft. Walton. Also to be remembered are her many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The service will immediately follow at 2:00PM and the interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Tallahassee - Margaret Benton Thrash, 97, of Tallahassee, passed away May 28, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center.
Margaret was born on August 19, 1922 in Blountstown, FL to Oliver L. Benton and Mamie Moody Benton. She was one of seven children. Although she was born in Blountstown, she was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and graduate of Leon High School. She retired from the City of Tallahassee after over 30 years of employment. Margaret's greatest pleasures were cooking, baking cakes and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Jeri Ann MacDonald of Tallahassee; brother, Richard "Dick" Benton of Tallahassee; two grandchildren, John L. MacDonald of Tallahassee and Keli Ann Nivens of Ft. Walton and one great-granddaughter, Lilly Grace Davenport of Ft. Walton. Also to be remembered are her many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The service will immediately follow at 2:00PM and the interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.