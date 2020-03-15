|
Margaret "Eloise" Chandler Summers
Quincy - Margaret "Eloise" Chandler Summers, 78, of Quincy, Florida, died peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.
Born on February 22, 1942, in Blakely, Georgia, Eloise was the daughter of the late Robert Cunningham and Lois Hay Chandler. The youngest of eight children, Eloise and her family would eventually move to Quincy, Florida, where she would spend most of her formative years growing up alongside her much-loved siblings Jennie, Lois Ann, and J.S.
Eloise and her husband of 57 years, Frank Leon Summers, raised their children Robert, Suzanne, and Sandra in Quincy, Florida. After the children left home, Eloise and Frank relocated to their forever home in the country near Lake Talquin. Eloise loved sitting on her front porch, sipping coffee, and watching wildlife. She was also a voracious reader, finishing sometimes as many as 2-3 books in a week. She and Frank hosted holiday dinners where their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would gather to celebrate the blessings of their family.
Eloise lived life to the fullest, taking advantage of every opportunity to connect with those she loved and cared about. She and Frank enjoyed attending dances and listening to country music with their closest friends and family. A respected and admired employee of 27 years at Talquin Electric, Eloise served as a friend and mentor to her many colleagues. Though always kind and caring, Eloise would often surprise family and friends with an unexpected humorous quip or one-liner that would bring a smile to the most serious of faces. Until recently, Eloise attended lunches with her friends from high school, particularly her sweet friend Mary Louise. Many people were touched by Eloise's big heart and generous nature.
One of Eloise's favorite things to do was to take yearly trips with her family to her happy place: Mexico Beach, Florida. Few things provided as much joy as the nostalgic North Florida beach town that was frozen in time. She loved the sun, surf, and sand between her toes. Mexico Beach held a special place in her heart and her memories.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents Robert Cunningham and Lois Hay Chandler, her husband Frank Leon Summers, her daughter Sandra Summers Roberts, her brother J.S. Chandler, and her four half-brothers Smitty, Don, Emory, and David Smith. She is survived by her son Robert Leonard Summers (Karen) of Marianna, Florida; her daughter Suzanne Summers Dove (Tony) of Bayonne, New Jersey; her son-in-law Kevin Roberts of Meridian, Mississippi; her grandchildren Kristopher Raisor, Mary Margaret Summers, Lucas Summers (Amanda), Kourtney James, Rebecca White, Lara Barker (Brian), Christie Roberts; her great grandchildren Barklee, Eli, Paisley, Braelyn, Rachel, Ramsey, Rayna, Roman, Tanner, Skylar; and her sisters Jennie Miller and Lois Ann Avirett.
The family would like to thank everyone at Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee for their care of Eloise during her last days.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 South Jackson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, 850-627-7677. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020