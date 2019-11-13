|
Margaret Cooper Young Lawson
Tallahassee - Margaret "Peggy" Cooper Young Lawson of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 79 on November 9, 2019. Peggy was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 19, 1939. Peggy was smart, beautiful, fun and witty, active, tough, gentle in spirit. She was a debutante. She was a mother. She was a very diligent and dynamic woman who loved and was loved by her children and their friends, her grandson, her husband, all her family, especially her sister, and each of her friends and neighbors. She was a woman who chose to honor God.
Peggy enjoyed a vibrant and healthy life but was challenged her last years by Lou Gehrig's Disease. Peggy is survived by two adoring daughters: Margaret "Beth" Young, Cheryl Anne Young, her grandson, William Cooper Young, her sister, Betty Anne Watkins, loving nieces, and a half sister and brother.
A direct descendant of medieval Queens and Kings of Scotland, Peggy's origins in our United States arise from the Packard family of England, who landed in Boston by way of the sturdy ship, Diligence. Peggy and her sister, BA, were raised by parents with education, intelligence and character. She embodied this character, in addition to remarkable kindness and good humor. After a thriving childhood in Pittsburgh then St. Petersburg, Florida; Peggy graduated from Florida State University where she enjoyed being a member of Pi Beta Phi, and a Lambda Chi Alpha sweetheart. This is primarily important because Peggy kept her mutual long and deep friendship (almost 60 years) with her roommate and sorority sister, as with many others, and was petite enough to race down College Avenue, competing in a 1950s era soap box derby. Let us do more of this and less electronics.
Marrying just after college, Peggy invested abundantly in Beth and Cheryl, taught preschool intermittently, and participated in professional, civic and community activities. For over thirty years, she flourished in Mary Kay. Peggy adored the many friends, neighbors and customers she met along the way. In the mid-90's, she married again, to her true love, Jim. Peggy bought her family a stirring getaway in the the piedmont, Hiawassee, where she and Jim basked in togetherness as a couple and time with family and friends on and near Twin Mountain Road. In her last years, if the mountains weren't calling, Peggy's favorite places to be were with her friends from life and Sunday School, in her local Bible Study, or surrounded by her husband, daughters and the apple of her eye, that handsome and inspiring grandson.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberland Road. The visitation and reception will begin at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by a celebration of her life and love in the Chapel.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019