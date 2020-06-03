Margaret Deloris James
Margaret Deloris James

Margaret Deloris James, 64, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Friday, May 29, 2020. A native of Gadsden County she was a member of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St Mary MB Church Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing visitation will be 2 pm to 7 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary, 18300 Blue Star Hwy, Quincy, Florida.

Survivors include son, Dante! Sailor (Larissa), Quincy, FL; daughters, Pheshe Bennett, Quincy, FL and Sherrhonda Faison (Chaddrick), Tallahassee, FL; mother, Virginia Milton James, Quincy, FL; adopted son, Shawntavious Sykes, Tallahassee, FL; brothers, John James, Atlanta, GA, Klent James (Elouise), Sneads, FL, Canaveral James (Lois), Junction City, KS, Gradis James, Jr (Catherine), Eufaula, AL, Frank James, Quincy, FL; sisters, Lenora Wilson (Alex), Springhill, FL; Ewanya James, Quincy, FL, Tonya Harris, Tallahassee, FL, Felecia James, Quincy, FL, Fredia Godwin (Earl), Quincy, Tina James, Tallahassee, FL, Devora Smith, Quincy, FL, Euruka Fields (Demond), Quincy, FL and Antionette Mitchell, Tampa, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
