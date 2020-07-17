Margaret "Peggy" DePuy Land
Tallahassee - Ms. Margaret "Peggy" DePuy Land, 76, of Tallahassee, FL went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Centre Pointe Rehabilitation Facility after an extended illness.
She was born in Valdosta, Georgia on September 2, 1943 and grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida. She graduated from Port St. Joe High School in 1961 and earned her teaching degree from Florida State University in just three years which began her life-long love of the Seminoles. Peggy then began her educational career in Gulf County at Highland View Elementary. She taught at Lynn Haven Elementary and Shaw Adult Center in Bay County before she finished her illustrious, forty-seven year career at the Florida Department of Education in 2011. Peggy will be remembered for her devotion to learning and her vibrant personality. We delight in her poetry and "Peg-isms" that will live on forever.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Weatherly; her sons David Whitfield (Becky), Adam Land, Shawn Land, Cameron Land, Derek Land (Angela), Kevin Land (Michelle); her daughter Laurel Riley (Marty); her brother Tim DePuy (Crystal); ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Peggy is preceded in death by her father C.E. DePuy; her brother Ed DePuy and her son Steven Land.
A celebration of Peggy's life will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm EDT at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee with visitation beginning at 3:00 pm EDT. Due to current circumstances, the service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website. Visit https://www.bevisfh.com/obituaries/Margaret-Peggy-Land/#!/PhotosVideos
to view the service at it's scheduled time.
