Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Earline Robison


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Earline Robison Obituary
Margaret Earline Robison

Tallahassee - Margaret Earline Robison, 64, passed away on August 27, 2019, in Tallahassee, while surrounded by family and friends.

Earline was born on March 31, 1955, in Tallahassee, Florida. She enjoyed being with people, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved Southern Gospel music, painting ceramics and going to church.

Earline enjoyed life and had many special friends that she treasured.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Raker (Jerry), Linda Wilkes Johnson (Allen), Becky Smith (Lane) and Jennifer Tice (Ralph); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, Earl and Margaret Robison; sister, Ruth Ann Robison and her great-nephew, Jacob Delaney

Visitation is from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now