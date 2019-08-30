|
Margaret Earline Robison
Tallahassee - Margaret Earline Robison, 64, passed away on August 27, 2019, in Tallahassee, while surrounded by family and friends.
Earline was born on March 31, 1955, in Tallahassee, Florida. She enjoyed being with people, especially her nieces and nephews. She loved Southern Gospel music, painting ceramics and going to church.
Earline enjoyed life and had many special friends that she treasured.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Raker (Jerry), Linda Wilkes Johnson (Allen), Becky Smith (Lane) and Jennifer Tice (Ralph); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, Earl and Margaret Robison; sister, Ruth Ann Robison and her great-nephew, Jacob Delaney
Visitation is from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, Friday, August 30, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Abbey Funeral Home. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019