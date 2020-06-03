Margaret G. Paramore
Margaret G. Paramore

Tallahassee, FL - Margaret Gavin Paramore, 84, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, May 29, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born and raised in Crawfordville, Mrs. Paramore was a longtime Tallahassee resident and a retired homemaker. Survivors include her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenny Houston) Paramore; sons: Reginald, Johnnie, Calvin (Carolyn) and Fred Paramore; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Johnson, Bernadette (George) Angnos, Catherine Johnson and Queen Ester Evans; brothers: Charles Johnson, Marvin and Jeff (Patricia) Trotman; and an aunt, Ruby Butler and countless other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
