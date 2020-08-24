1/1
Margaret Lorraine Rawls King
1921 - 2020
Margaret Lorraine Rawls King

Tallahassee - Margaret Loraine Rawls King, age 99, entered into rest August 23, 2020. She was born in Cairo, GA and had lived in Tallahassee since 1949. She was a loving wife and mother and longtime member of East Hill Baptist Church. She was an amateur florist, glorious gardener, and a truly wonderful Southern cook. She reflected the lovingkindness and grace of Christ, her Savior.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Ray King and daughter Linda Sue King Castle. Her beautiful legacy lives on in her daughter Babs Taff of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Angus "Bo" Taff (Amy) and Kristin Taff Dolan (Dan) and four great grandchildren, Anna Eppinger (Stephen), Sarah Craig (Johnny), Abby Grady (Dakota) and Libby Dolan.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Hill Baptist Church. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-877-8191).






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
