Margaret Loyless
Tallahassee - Margaret Melton Loyless, 66, of Tallahassee, passed away in the early morning hours of March 18, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville Florida on July 27, 1953. Peggy, as she was known to most of her family and friends attended Robert E. Lee High School, Jacksonville University, and Florida State University where she received both her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Biology.
She was married to Thomas Loyless (Tom) on her birthday in Jacksonville in 1985. Tom and Peggy were coming up to their 35th wedding anniversary.
Peggy had a remarkable career, beginning at the Florida Department of Health (DOH), working with the State Tuberculosis Control program. She went on to become the administrator of the Microbiology Section of the DOH Bureau of Laboratories, which provided services to county health departments and hospitals through the state. After 20 years with the DOH in Jacksonville, she joined the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (DACS), Division of Food Safety in 1999 and later became the Chief of the Food Laboratories.
It was during a meeting in Chicago in 2003 while giving a presentation to a national audience that she suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that changed her life from then on. She lay in a coma for a week, began to slowly open her eyes and by the end of two months was able to leave the hospital and began rehabilitation. She never fully recovered her mobility, memories, and speech but her vibrant personality and kindness remained.
Peggy had few interests outside of family, work, and reading but enjoyed old movies, Andy Griffith reruns, and her daily walks.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Loyless and children Lisa Loyless Kigar (Kevin), and Thomas (Tommy) E. Loyless. She also leaves behind a sister, Cynthia Parrondo (Rolando), and nieces, Amy Wilkinson (Randy) and Adriana Parrondo.
In light of current circumstances and her dedication to public health interests, a memorial to celebrate her life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020