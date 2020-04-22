Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Margaret Rose Cox


1943 - 2020
Margaret Rose Cox Obituary
Margaret Rose Cox

Tallahassee - Margaret Rose Cox, 76, of Tallahassee, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Melbourne, Florida, while surrounded by her loving family.

A daughter of the late Lee and Hess Thomas Stokely, she was born in Brownsville, Tennessee on August 15, 1943. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joe Earl Cox; and a brother, Joe Stokely.

She was a retired Human Resources Manager at Economic Research Services, Inc. A faithful member at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved playing cards, being involved in various women's groups and Bible study.

Survivors include her children, Carrie Grantham (husband, Jeff) and Cathy Gwartney (husband, Scott); grandchildren, Jeffrey Grantham, Jr., Seth Grantham, Christy Gwartney Candelario (husband, James), Casey Gwartney Grambusch (husband, Nolan) and Chandler Gwartney; brother, Bobby Stokely (wife, Mary Helen); and sister-in-law, Sue Stokely. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Due to the continuing COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 3413 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32303 or Community Cares of Havana, PO Box 177, Havana, Florida 32333 or Courage Through Cancer, PO Box 4067, Tallahassee, Florida 32315. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
